Sept 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco's $300 million
deal to buy a stake in Chilean retailer Cencosud's credit card
business will likely close in about 30 days, a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters after the company had said
talks were being extended.
* Social media network Twitter is leaning toward picking the
New York Stock Exchange over Nasdaq for its highly anticipated
initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, facing several investigations
into its mortgage practices, is seeking a global settlement with
U.S. government authorities in multiple jurisdictions, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* The world's largest property investor, Blackstone,
has agreed to buy out a 3.6-million-sqft IT SEZ in Gurgaon,
India partly owned by Unitech, for 2,600 crore. Person familiar
with the deal told Economic Times. ()
* Clovis Oncology, a developer of cancer drugs that
had been looking for a potential buyer, is finding no takers,
according to a report by Bloomberg, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter.