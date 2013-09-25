Sept 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has decided to hold an initial public offering in New York after talks with Hong Kong regulators broke down over a listing in the Asian financial hub, two sources familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday.

* Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco's $300 million deal to buy a stake in Chilean retailer Cencosud's credit card business will likely close in about 30 days, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters after the company had said talks were being extended.

* Social media network Twitter is leaning toward picking the New York Stock Exchange over Nasdaq for its highly anticipated initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co, facing several investigations into its mortgage practices, is seeking a global settlement with U.S. government authorities in multiple jurisdictions, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* The world's largest property investor, Blackstone, has agreed to buy out a 3.6-million-sqft IT special economic zone in Gurgaon, India, partly owned by Unitech, for 26 billion rupees, a person familiar with the deal told the Economic Times. ()

* Clovis Oncology, a developer of cancer drugs that had been looking for a potential buyer, is finding no takers, according to a report by Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.