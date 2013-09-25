Sept 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has decided to hold an initial public offering in New
York after talks with Hong Kong regulators broke down over a
listing in the Asian financial hub, two sources familiar with
the discussions said on Wednesday.
* Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco's $300 million
deal to buy a stake in Chilean retailer Cencosud's credit card
business will likely close in about 30 days, a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters after the company had said
talks were being extended.
* Social media network Twitter is leaning toward picking the
New York Stock Exchange over Nasdaq for its highly anticipated
initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, facing several investigations
into its mortgage practices, is seeking a global settlement with
U.S. government authorities in multiple jurisdictions, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* The world's largest property investor, Blackstone,
has agreed to buy out a 3.6-million-sqft IT special economic
zone in Gurgaon, India, partly owned by Unitech, for 26 billion
rupees, a person familiar with the deal told the Economic Times.
* Clovis Oncology, a developer of cancer drugs that
had been looking for a potential buyer, is finding no takers,
according to a report by Bloomberg, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter.