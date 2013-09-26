METALS-London copper slips on mounting geopolitical concerns
Sept 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Chrysler Group LLC's second-largest shareholder, a union healthcare trust fund, has tapped Deutsche Bank for advice on how to exit its 41.5 percent stake in the No. 3 U.S. automaker, according to two people familiar with the matter.
* J.C. Penney Company Inc is looking to raise as much $750 million to $1 billion in new equity to build up its cash reserves as the holiday season approaches, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.
* Private equity firm GTCR LLC is exploring a potential sale of Capella Healthcare, a hospital operator that may be valued at a little less than $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Nokia is discussing internally whether to approach French rival Alcatel-Lucent about a tie-up, part of the Finnish company's review of how it can grow after the planned sale of its handset business to Microsoft Corp , several people close to the matter said.
* Spain's biggest rescued lender Bankia is mulling placing a 12 percent stake in Spanish insurer Mapfre through an accelerated book building process, a source close to the operation told Reuters.
* Medical technology provider Cognoptix, which is developing a test for early detection of Alzheimer's Disease, is discussing putting itself up for sale, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.
* Mediterranean style restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen is beginning to speak with banks about an initial public offering that could come next year, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
* Phillips Pet Food & Supplies is in talks to sell the distribution company to potential buyers in a deal that could be worth nearly $600 million, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with federal and state officials to settle mortgage securities probes for as much as $11 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.