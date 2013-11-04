Nov 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Blackstone Group LP agreed to pay about $400
million for a stake in Chinese shopping mall group SCP Co Ltd, a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said, marking the U.S.
private equity firm's largest investment in shopping malls in
Asia.
* Activist investor Voce Capital Management LLC is pushing
ConMed Corp to pursue a sale, saying it believes the
surgical-device maker could attract buyout interest from at
least a dozen industry peers, according to a letter seen by
Reuters on Sunday.
* SAC Capital Advisors, Steven A. Cohen's
multibillion-dollar hedge fund, and U.S. prosecutors are
expected to announce on Monday a $1.2 billion settlement over
criminal charges related to insider trading, media reports said.
* Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments is to close
its London share sale early due to strong demand, a person
familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* U.S. antitrust authorities want American Airlines and US
Airways Group Inc to agree to a broad package of
divestitures at key U.S. airports in order to win approval of a
merger that would create the world's largest air carrier, a
source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
* Tri Pointe Homes Inc is near a deal to buy
Weyerhaeuser Co's homebuilding division for about $2.7
billion, which would make it one of the 20 largest homebuilders
in the United States, two people familiar with the matter said
on Sunday.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp is considering the sale of
its holdings in oil and gas projects in China in a deal that
could be valued at about $1 billion, sources familiar with the
matter said, as it eyes ploughing money back into the U.S.
market.
* Swiss drugmaker Roche is poised to get back into
antibiotics by taking over a candidate drug being developed by
privately-owned Polyphor, the NZZ am Sonntag paper said on
Sunday, without citing a source for the information.
* One bidder remains as a possible buyer for Murphy Oil's
130,000 barrels-per-day Milford Haven refinery in Wales
but the process is close to collapse, a source familiar with the
matter said on Sunday.
* British energy supplier Centrica Plc is likely to
drop plans to build a 2 billion-pound wind farm because of
insufficient government subsidies, the Telegraph reported on
Sunday, citing three sources.
* Air France-KLM has set tough conditions,
including 5,000 job cuts, for investing more money in
loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, financial
daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.
* Private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold its entire 33.9
percent stake in Australian waste management firm Transpacific
Industries Group through UBS, the Australian Financial
Review reported on Sunday.