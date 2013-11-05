Nov 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Twitter Inc is set to close the books on its $1.75-billion initial public offering a day earlier than scheduled, on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), amid strong demand for shares, two sources with knowledge of the process said.

* Chrysler Group LLC tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help lead the U.S. automaker's initial public offering along with JPMorgan Chase & Co, a person familiar with the matter said.