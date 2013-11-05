Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
Nov 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Twitter Inc is set to close the books on its $1.75-billion initial public offering a day earlier than scheduled, on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), amid strong demand for shares, two sources with knowledge of the process said.
* China Development Bank will return to the offshore yuan debt market and start selling at least 3 billion yuan ($492 million) in bonds on Wednesday, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
* Chrysler Group LLC tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help lead the U.S. automaker's initial public offering along with JPMorgan Chase & Co, a person familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.
BOGOTA, March 27 Voters in Colombia's Tolima province have backed a proposal to ban mining projects in their municipality, a result that raises questions about the future of an AngloGold Ashanti gold exploration in the area.