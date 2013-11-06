Nov 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* China's Huishang Bank Corp Ltd is set to raise
about $1.2 billion after pricing its IPO near the bottom of
expectations, in the biggest bank offering in Hong Kong in more
than three years, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Microsoft Corp has narrowed its list of external
candidates to replace Chief Executive Steve Ballmer to about
five people, including Ford Motor Co chief Alan Mulally
and former Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
* U.S. regulators will review whether asset managers
including BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments pose a
potential risk to the financial system, Bloomberg News reported
late Tuesday.