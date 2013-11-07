Nov 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Qatar Holding LLC is among a handful of investors that have put money into BlackBerry's $1 billion convertible debt offering, a source familiar with the financing plan said on Wednesday.

* The initial public offering bookbuild for Australian education training provider Vocation Limited has been brought forward to Nov. 8 and the price set at the top end of the A$1.72 to A$1.89 a share range, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Canada's Chemtrade Logistics Inc is in advanced talks to buy General Chemical Corp, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could value the specialty chemicals maker at around $1 billion.

* Telecom Italia rebel investor Marco Fossati told an analyst meeting that a partnership with Vivendi's GVT subsidiary in Brazil would help the Italian phone group relaunch its business, two participants at the meeting said on Wednesday.

* OSX Brasil SA, the Brazilian shipbuilder controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, is considering seeking court protection from creditors as early as Wednesday, three sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

* Square Inc, the payment start-up co-founded and headed by Twitter Inc's Jack Dorsey, is in discussions with banks about an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* U.S. private equity firm KKR has teamed up with the international arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corp to jointly bid for German utility RWE's oil and gas unit DEA , four banking sources familiar with the matter said.

* RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, will be cutting some 2,500 jobs in its power generating business in Germany over the next few years, a source familiar with the plans said on Wednesday.