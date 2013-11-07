Nov 7 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Qatar Holding LLC is among a handful of investors that
have put money into BlackBerry's $1 billion
convertible debt offering, a source familiar with the financing
plan said on Wednesday.
* The initial public offering bookbuild for Australian
education training provider Vocation Limited has been brought
forward to Nov. 8 and the price set at the top end of the A$1.72
to A$1.89 a share range, a person familiar with the matter said
on Thursday.
* Canada's Chemtrade Logistics Inc is in advanced
talks to buy General Chemical Corp, two people familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could value the
specialty chemicals maker at around $1 billion.
* Telecom Italia rebel investor Marco Fossati told
an analyst meeting that a partnership with Vivendi's
GVT subsidiary in Brazil would help the Italian phone group
relaunch its business, two participants at the meeting said on
Wednesday.
* OSX Brasil SA, the Brazilian shipbuilder
controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, is considering
seeking court protection from creditors as early as Wednesday,
three sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
* Square Inc, the payment start-up co-founded and headed by
Twitter Inc's Jack Dorsey, is in discussions with banks
about an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
* U.S. private equity firm KKR has teamed up with
the international arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corp to jointly bid
for German utility RWE's oil and gas unit DEA
, four banking sources familiar with the matter said.
* RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, will be cutting
some 2,500 jobs in its power generating business in Germany over
the next few years, a source familiar with the plans said on
Wednesday.