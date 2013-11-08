Nov 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp has teamed up with Blackstone Group LP to bid for Johnson & Johnson's diagnostics unit, which makes blood screening equipment and laboratory blood tests and could fetch more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Spanish telecom operator Telefonica plans to take up its share of a 1.3 billion euro convertible bond announced on Thursday by Telecom Italia, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd is set to make an $800 million all-cash offer for Lloyds Banking Group's Scottish Widows asset management arm in the next two weeks, which could push Aberdeen Asset Management out of the race, the Wall Street Journal reported.