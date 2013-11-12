Nov 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is in talks to sell a
shipping loan worth close to $800 million as part of moves to
scale down exposure to the seaborne industry, sources familiar
with matter said on Monday.
* Western Refining Inc is close to buying a
controlling stake in Northern Tier Energy LP for about
$775 million to capitalize on rising U.S. oil production, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Danish shipping fuel company, O.W. Bunker, is planning to
sell shares in Copenhagen in a flotation that could value the
company at up to $895 million, business daily Borsen wrote on
Monday.
* Air France-KLM will not participate in a capital
increase at battered airline Alitalia on Friday, Le Figaro
newspaper reported, echoing a similar report in La Tribune two
weeks ago.