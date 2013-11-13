Nov 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Bain Capital LLC is in advanced talks to acquire auto parts supplier TI Automotive Ltd in a deal approaching $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Arista Networks, a maker of fast network switches that competes with much bigger rival Cisco Systems Inc, has selected banks to lead a proposed initial public offering for next year, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Cash-strapped Italian airline Alitalia is planning the first mass firing since it was privatised in 2008 to cut costs, but a source said it was unlikely to go far enough to persuade top shareholder Air France-KLM to rescue it in a cash call.

* The Washington law firm Patton Boggs, well-known for its lobbying and public policy work, came one step closer on Tuesday to merging with the Dallas law firm Locke Lord, according to a lawyer at Patton Boggs.

* Fire protection and security company Tyco International Ltd has approached private equity firms offering to sell its Korean security unit Caps Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy has suggested a cost-saving way to build the wings of Boeing Co's newest jet that could offer the planemaker a "Plan B" should its own workers reject a labour deal, a person with knowledge of the proposal said.

* Johnson & Johnson will pay more than $4 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits over its recalled defective hip implants, Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the deal.