Nov 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Sinopec , China's biggest oil
refiner, is in talks with Apache Corp to buy a stake in
the Kitimat LNG export project on Canada's Pacific coast,
according to an industry executive with direct knowledge of the
matter.
* Charter Communications is arranging $25 billion
in debt financing to help it fund a bid for Time Warner Cable
, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing
anonymous sources.
* Two more Alitalia shareholders, tyre maker Pirelli
and Finanziaria di Partecipazioni e Investimenti, part
of construction firm Gavio, are expected to subscribe to the
Italian airline's 300 million-euro ($400 million) share issue
rights offer that ends on Wednesday, sources close to the matter
said.
* Deutsche Bank is in exclusive talks with
private equity firm Permira to sell the loss-making part of its
wealth management business in the UK, the Financial Times
reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the
negotiations.
* China's Shuanghui International Holdings plans to launch a
counterbid for Spanish meat processor Campofrio,
newspaper El Mundo said on Wednesday, citing sources close to a
major financing deal for the Chinese group.
* An advisory panel set up by Japan's financial regulator
will consider stripping oversight for setting Tibor, the yen
benchmark interest rate, from the banking group now responsible
for its administration, said people with knowledge of the
potential supervisory overhaul.
