Dec 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Tycoon Eike Batista's OSX Brasil SA and holders of the ailing shipbuilder's $500 million in bonds are in talks to delay an interest payment due on Dec. 20, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* Tomkins Plc, a private equity-owned manufacturer of auto parts and building products, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley to lead an initial public offering that could value the company at as much as $7 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* Wencor Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer of commercial aircraft parts, is exploring a sale that could fetch around $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of two of its portfolio companies, Hyland Software Inc and LANDesk Software Inc, which could collectively be worth more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Aion Capital Partners and Apollo Global Management are together investing 9.6 billion Indian rupees ($155.39 million)in Avantha Holdings Limited - the holding company of the $4 billion diversified Avantha Group, headed by Gautam Thapar. The funds will be used by Avantha Group to repay its consortium of lenders and release the promoter's pledged shares multiple sources involved in the discussion told the Economic Times.()

