Dec 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* More than 2,000 people have signed up for a voluntary
redundancy scheme at Greece's biggest lender, National Bank
(NBG), aimed at shedding about 15 percent of its
workforce to cut costs, an NBG official told Reuters on Monday.
* Packaged food company Mondelez International Inc
has agreed to sell a controlling interest in its SnackWell's
cookie and cracker business to private equity firm Brynwood
Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* The Bank of Italy and bourse watchdog Consob are working
in close co-ordination to monitor the situation at troubled
lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a source close
to the situation said on Monday.
