July 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

*London-based Vedanta Resources is keen on buying a minority stake in an oil refinery planned in India's western state of Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday citing a government statement.

*Permira is planning a 500 million euro ($615.35 million) refinancing of Birds Eye Iglo, the frozen foods business, which will see the bulk of the proceeds returned to investors, the Financial Times reported on Monday. [ID: nL6E8I900G]

(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

