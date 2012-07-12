July 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Global miner BHP Billiton has appointed advisers to explore a sale of aluminium assets in Brazil, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* TMX Group Inc, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, is in talks to buy U.S. stock market operator Direct Edge Holdings LLC, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Indian information technology services provider Mahindra Satyam is in talks to acquire an aerospace engineering firm in Europe, according to the Economic Times.