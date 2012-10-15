Oct 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* BAE Systems Plc plans to spend the proceeds of a
Saudi arms deal on a share buyback to appease investors
following the collapse of its $45 billion merger with Airbus
parent EADS, the Sunday Times reported.
* A Japan government fund is expected to partner with about
10 companies in hopes of buying the struggling chipmaker Renesas
Electronics Corp in a 200 billion yen ($2.55
billion)deal, reported the Nikkei business daily.
* Siemens AG is prepared to walk away from its
1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion)offer to buy Ansaldo Energia,
reported the Financial Times.* Ferrovial SA's, BAA, the owners of Stansted, have
made the unusual admission that anyone else could run the
airport for at least 5 million pounds ($8.04 million) a year
less, reported the Telegraph.* Deutsche Telekom AG aims to complete the merger
of its T-Mobile U.S. unit with MetroPCS Communications Inc
between April and June 2013, Chief Financial Officer
Timotheus Hoettges told a German newspaper.
* Executives from Chinese car maker Geely Automobile
Holdings Ltd will fly into Britain on Monday for
emergency talks that may lead to a bailout of London black taxi
maker Manganese Bronze Holdings Plc, the Sunday Times
reported.
* Cablevision Systems Corp is looking at the
possibility of selling its broadband telecommunications
subsidiary Bresnan Broadband Holdings LLC, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* French mobile phone operator SFR, a unit of Vivendi SA
, is in talks with unlisted cable company Numericable
over a possible tie-up, the daily Le Figaro reported.
* Bharti Airtel Ltd, the India's largest telco by
revenue and customers, is planning its most significant
restructuring by combining its Indian and African operations
into a single business entity under a global CEO, reported the
Economic Times.
* Struggling French telecom gearmaker Alcatel-Lucent SA will
lay off nearly 1,000 employees, or 9 percent of its India
workforce, as part of a global restructuring drive to cut costs
as deals dry up and demand for network equipment plunges,
reported the Economic Times citing two senior executives aware
of the matter.* Gujarat hopes to reap quick dividends from the softening
stand of the British government towards Chief Minister Narendra
Modi as the UK's BG Group Plc has initiated talks to team
up with a state venture for a 40 billion rupee LNG terminal in
the state, reported the Economic Times.