Oct 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Oil giant BP Plc has set a deadline of Thursday for
all bids for its stake in TNK-BP Holding OAO, in a
move expected to elicit offers both from its oligarch partners,
AAR, and from Kremlin-controlled NK Rosneft' OAO, the
Telegraph reported.* Indonesia's market regulator is investigating the use of
funds raised in an initial public offering of one of
London-listed Bumi Plc's key assets, Bumi Resources
Minerals, the Financial Times reported.* The French government may oppose a sale of SFR, telecoms
minister Fleur Pellerin said in an interview with Le Figaro,
following reports that cable company Numericable was preparing
to acquire the mobile operator from Vivendi SA.
* Cable & Wireless Communications Plc is in advanced
talks to sell its controlling stake in Macau's largest telecoms
group for as much as $650 million to Citic Telecom
International, part of the Chinese state-controlled
conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.