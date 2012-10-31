BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
Oct 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia is set to receive 6 billion euros ($7.79 billion)in fresh capital from its state guarantors France and Belgium, Belgian daily Le Soir said.
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively