Nov 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* A subsidiary of China Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is buying a 10 percent stake in the UK's Heathrow Airport, state news agency Xinhua reported.

* Telenor has opened the door to a potential sale of its $6.4 billion stake in VimpelCom, the world's sixth-largest telecoms group by subscribers, the Financial Times reported.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has filed suit against the former boss of Bruno Iksil, the trader known as the London Whale for the outsized derivatives positions he took that cost the bank $6.2 billion this year, Bloomberg News reported.