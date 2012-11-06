BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
Nov 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Diageo Plc is set to pick up a 51 percent stake in India's United Spirits Ltd this week in a deal size that is likely to be about $2 billion. ()
* An independent securities regulator is investigating alleged unauthorized trades in Apple Inc shares at Rochdale Securities LLC that have placed the brokerage in a financially shaky position, the Wall Street Journal reported.
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively