Nov 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Diageo Plc is set to pick up a 51 percent stake in India's United Spirits Ltd this week in a deal size that is likely to be about $2 billion. ()

* An independent securities regulator is investigating alleged unauthorized trades in Apple Inc shares at Rochdale Securities LLC that have placed the brokerage in a financially shaky position, the Wall Street Journal reported.