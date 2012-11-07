Nov 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Pearson Plc has decided to consider offers for the Financial Times newspaper this year and may seek at least $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

* China's Sinopec is close to buying stakes in Nigerian onshore oil blocks from French oil major Total SA worth about $2.4 billion, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz has bought a one percent stake in Danone SA and is expected to push for cost cuts and operational changes at the French food conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.