BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
Nov 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Pearson Plc has decided to consider offers for the Financial Times newspaper this year and may seek at least $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
* China's Sinopec is close to buying stakes in Nigerian onshore oil blocks from French oil major Total SA worth about $2.4 billion, the Bloomberg news agency reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
* Activist investor Nelson Peltz has bought a one percent stake in Danone SA and is expected to push for cost cuts and operational changes at the French food conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively