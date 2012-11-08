BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
Nov 8 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Thursday:
* Shares in India's United Spirits rose after CNBC TV 18, a local news channel, reported top officials at the Indian liquor maker were expected to meet Diageo on Thursday to continue discussing a potential stake sale.
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively