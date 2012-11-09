BRIEF-India's Tata Motors May total sales down 4.3 pct
* Says May total sales of 38361 units versus 40,123 units last year
Nov 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
*Lactic drink maker Yakult Honsha and Danone have agreed to extend the deadline for their negotiations on a purchase of additional Yakult shares by the French food giant, the Nikkei reported Thursday.
*British tax authorities are examining details of more than 4,000 British clients of HSBC in Jersey after a whistle-blower handed them a list of names, addresses and account balances this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively