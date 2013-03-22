March 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Dell Inc is set to disclose next week that its largest independent investor, Southeastern Asset Management, originally expressed interest in joining the proposed leveraged buyout deal that it now opposes, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firms are joining forces in the auction of BMC Software Inc, four people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, making it more likely that the business software maker will be taken private in a deal that will top $6 billion.

* U.S. activist shareholder Nelson Peltz has in recent weeks been building up stakes in PepsiCo Inc and Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc, Britain's Daily Telegraph reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

* CVC Capital Partners Ltd and PT Multipolar Tbk raised about $1.3 billion by selling shares in retailer PT Matahari Department Store Tbk, sources said on Friday, capitalising on investor demand for Indonesian consumer stocks to profit from one of their key investments in Southeast Asia.

* Ketchup giant H.J. Heinz Co took more key steps on Thursday to fund its $28-billion acquisition by 3G Capital and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, moving to an all-dollar loans package while drumming up huge demand for a new bond issue.

* Belgium's KBC Groupe SA and Spain's Banco Santander SA closed books on the sale of a minority stake in Polish lender Bank Zachodni WBK SA at 245 zlotys ($75.64) per share, three market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

* Family-owned Tamini Group, one of Italy's biggest manufacturers of transformers for power stations and industrial appliances, has mandated banks to find a buyer, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.