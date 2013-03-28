March 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Bain Capital LLC, Carlyle Group LP and Thomas H.
Lee Partners LP are among the private equity firms competing for
Carestream Health Inc, a medical imaging systems
provider that its owner Onex Corp hopes to sell for as
much as $3.5 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Italian oil and gas group Eni SpA is considering
opening its business in Iraq to investment by China National
Petroleum Corp after offering it a stake in its
bumper Mozambique gas field earlier this month, two sources
said.
* Cyprus is to become the first euro zone country to apply
capital controls - with limits on credit card transactions,
daily withdrawals, money transfers abroad and the cashing of
cheques - intended to prevent a vast outflow of euros when its
banks open on Thursday, the financial times reported. ()
* Spanish banking group La Caixa has hired Morgan Stanley
to sell a stake in its property management company, two
people familiar with the matter said, capitalising on rising
interest from investors in the clean-up of banks' soured real
estate assets.
* German luxury carmaker Daimler AG aims to sell
the remaining 7.5 percent stake it holds in European aerospace
group EADS in the second half of this year, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Clearwire Corp plans to notify Sprint Nextel Corp
on Thursday that it will tap another $80 million of
financing in April as part of its deal with the No. 3 U.S.
wireless carrier, two people close to the matter said.
* Italy's financial police searched the Milan offices of
Japanese bank Nomura Holdings Inc on Wednesday as part
of an investigation into Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, judicial sources said.
* Octo Telematics, an Italy-based company that makes vehicle
recording devices for the auto insurance market, is looking for
a buyer and will send information to potential bidders in the
second part of April, a person close to the matter said.