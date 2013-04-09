April 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* IT outsourcing company CompuCom Systems Inc
said Monday it is being bought by private equity firm Thomas H.
Lee Partners, and a source close to the matter said the price
tag will be $1.1 billion.
* Two hedge funds which made millions of pounds shorting UK
bank shares during the 2008 financial crisis are in talks to
back a 1-billion-pound ($1.53 billion) bid for more than 300
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc branches, Sky News
reported. ()
* Citigroup Inc has filed a claim with Nasdaq OMX
Group Inc to potentially receive compensation for
losses associated with Facebook Inc's glitch-ridden
market debut last May, according to two people with knowledge of
the situation.
* Pressure is building on British Prime Minister David
Cameron to intervene to rid James Crosby of his knighthood and
part of his pension, after a parliamentary report accused the
former HBOS Plc chief executive of presiding over a
"massive failure". ()
* Europe's third-biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA
has moved closer to selling its U.S. life reinsurance
unit as it shortlisted two among a large number of bidders, two
people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
* Reliance Industries Ltd's joint venture with BP
Plc, Torrent Power Ltd, GAIL (India) Ltd
and Petronet LNG Ltd are in race to pick up
a 25 percent stake in a proposed liquefied natural gas project
worth 50 billion Indian rupees ($916.51 million), newspaper Mint
reported, citing three people familiar with the development. ()
* Fisker Automotive Inc could file for bankruptcy protection
as soon as this week as the U.S. Department of Energy pressures
the green-car startup to pay back nearly $200 million in
government loans.
* Russian fertilizer firm PhosAgro OAO will launch
a secondary share offering on Monday after the company's share
price rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by management, one
financial source familiar with the deal said.
* After Tata Motors Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd
, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is now considering
a South African plant from where it could supply to other nearby
markets, the Financial Express reported, citing top company
officials. ()