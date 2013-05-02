May 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Cerberus Capital Management LP has completed fundraising
for its latest flagship private equity fund, raising $2.61
billion to invest in distressed assets, two sources said,
bringing the capital Cerberus has raised from investors in the
last two years to over $11 billion.
* IBM and Lenovo Group Ltd have called off
negotiations over a multibillion-dollar deal in which the
Chinese company would have bought Big Blue's low-end server
business, Fortune magazine cited unidentified sources as saying
on Wednesday.
* The private equity arm of OMERS, one of Canada's largest
pension plans, has hired Barclays Plc and Harris
Williams & Co to explore a sale of United States Infrastructure
Corporation (USIC), three people familiar with the matter said
this week.
* Greece agreed to sell a controlling 33 percent stake in
its gambling monopoly OPAP to Greek-Czech investment
fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros ($859.6 million), two
senior Greek government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.