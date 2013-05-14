May 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Brazil's state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro
Petrobras SA launched an $11 billion international
bond sale, sources said on Monday, in what may become the
largest-ever bond offering by a Latin American company.
* British water company Severn Trent Plc could be
the target of a 5.3-billion-pound ($8.13 billion) takeover offer
by a consortium led by Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis
and the Kuwait Investment Authority, the Financial News reported
on Monday.
* Malaysian banking giant CIMB Group Holding Bhd's
bid to acquire Bank of Commerce has hit a snag and seller San
Miguel Corp is willing to walk away from the
12.2-billion-peso ($296.69 million) deal if this is not resolved
soon, the Inquirer reported. ()
* An investigation by the Reserve Bank of India into
allegations of money laundering by private banks - including
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank
- has found large-scale violations ranging from huge
cash deposits without personal account numbers to dummy numbers,
the Times of India reported. ()
* Saudi Arabia's central bank has asked commercial banks to
identify jobs that can be done by Saudi nationals as Riyadh
pushes to move more of its citizens into jobs now done by
expatriates, Asharq al-Awsat reported on Monday.
* High-end sportswear brand Vince, owned by St. Louis-based
fashion company Kellwood Co, which is controlled by
private equity firm Sun Capital, is close to filing for an
initial public offering, according to two sources close to the
situation.
* Celesio AG, Europe's largest drugs distributor,
is considering closing some distribution centres in its home
market Germany, where a price war has obliterated margins, a
German newspaper reported.