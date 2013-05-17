May 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Enterprise software company Marketo Inc priced its initial public offering of common stock at $13, the higher end of its expected price range, to raise $79.3 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Sweden's Recipharm has hired UBS AG to advise on either a partial sale of the pharmaceutical company or a listing on the Stockholm exchange, a source close to the process told Reuters on Thursday.

* Private equity firm Sun Capital Partners is exploring the sale of Emerald Performance Materials, a specialty chemicals company that could be worth more than $700 million, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

* Independent western U.S. refiner Tesoro Corp may take ownership of BP Plc's 240,000 barrel per day refinery in Carson, California, as early as June 1, sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.

* U.S. insurer New York Life is in exclusive negotiations with Yuanta Financial Holdings Co to sell its Taiwan assets, two sources with close knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday, joining other global rivals in exiting the Taiwan market.

* Blackstone Group LP is planning to create a hedge fund which will consist of the boldest trades from the third-party hedge funds it invests with, the Financial Times reported.