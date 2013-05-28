May 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Deutsche Telekom AG is considering buying
Poland's GTS Central Europe for 600 million euros ($776.34
million) as part of plans to strengthen its position in eastern
Europe, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Monday.
* A group of hedge funds have called for the break-up of
investment firm RHJ International founded by U.S.
investor Timothy Collins, in a move that could lead to a sale or
possible relisting of one of the City of London's oldest private
banks, Kleinwort Benson, the Financial Times reported. ()
* French utility EDF is close to a deal with the
British government to build new nuclear reactors, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday.