BRIEF-Clubcorp acquires Oakhurst Golf & Country Club
* Clubcorp acquires Oakhurst Golf & Country Club, marking its fourth acquisition in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Morgan Stanley's real estate unit, Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds, is looking to raise between $1 billion and $3 billion for a global property fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. [ID: nL3N0EA0ET]
* Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan is looking to sell up to 49 per cent of his 7-Eleven convenience store franchise in a deal that could value the company at $800 million, the Business Times reported. ()
* American Tower Corp is close to buying an Indian telecom tower company owned by a group of international investors for $572 million, the Economic Times reported. ()
* Clubcorp acquires Oakhurst Golf & Country Club, marking its fourth acquisition in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd - ICL essential minerals to serve as ICL's agro division and ICL specialty solutions as company's industrial division