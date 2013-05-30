May 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Italy's Fiat is in talks for as much as $10 billion in financing from a pool of banks to buy the stake in Chrysler it does not already own and refinance the two automakers' debt, Bloomberg reported.

* Morgan Stanley has told investors that its struggling fixed-income unit will need to stay small in order to improve the profitability of the business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods is looking for opportunities to buy assets in Europe and the United States after a failed bid for U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc . "The global economic crisis has prompted many companies to approach us to sell assets. We are in talks on several deals," President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told Reuters.