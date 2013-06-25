BRIEF-BP says co, Accsys Technologies created a consortium
* BP, Accsys Technologies through subsidiary Tricoya Technologies, Medite have announced creation of a consortium, Tricoya Ventures UK Limited
June 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Carrefour SA, the world's second largest retailer, is exploring a sale of its businesses in China and Taiwan, including a possible initial public offering in Hong Kong or a combination of some of those assets with another company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has entered into exclusive talks to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life Insurance Co for around $700 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as Japanese insurers step up their presence in Southeast Asia.
* EP Energy LLC, the oil and gas company bought just last year by a private equity consortium led by Apollo Global Management LLC for $7.15 billion, is working with investment banks to prepare for an initial public offering as soon as this year, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
TEL AVIV, March 30 Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest lender, reported lower quarterly net profit because of one-off items including provisions for a U.S. tax evasion investigation, as well as sharply higher expenses for credit losses.
BRUSSELS, March 30 Brussels expects to lure other financial players after convincing Lloyd's of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, to make the city its post-Brexit European hub.