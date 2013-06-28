UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* PSA Peugeot Citroen's founding family has offered to give up control of the French automaker as it tries to revive plans for a closer tie-up with General Motors Co backed by a fresh capital injection, sources said.
* The U.S. Justice Department is taking depositions as part of a probe into a planned merger of American Airlines Inc and US Airways Group Inc that would create the world's largest airline, three sources close to the discussions told Reuters.
* The New York Times Co has received multiple bids for The Boston Globe, according to a source familiar with the auction of the daily newspaper.
* Textbook publisher Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc may file for bankruptcy protection in the coming days, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.
The following factors could affec t Italian markets on Friday.