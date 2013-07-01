July 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Mobile handset maker Nokia has reached a deal
to buy German industrial conglomerate Siemens' stake
in their telecoms equipment joint venture, Nokia Siemens
Networks, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing three people
familiar with the situation.
* ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, is
examining the possibility of selling part of its European steel
business to an investor, Rheinische Post newspaper said on its
website on Saturday, citing unnamed supervisory board sources.
* Liberty Media is weighing a deal for Time Warner
Cable, according to people briefed on the matter who
were not authorized to speak publicly, the New York Times
reported. In this deal, Charter Communications, a cable operator
in which Liberty owns a 27 percent stake, would buy Time Warner
Cable. ()
* Private equity firms Blackstone and Lion Capital
have teamed up to make a formal bid worth more than a billion
pounds for Lucozade and Ribena, the two soft drink brands put up
for sale by drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, Sky News reported
on Sunday.
* Indonesia-focused coal miner Bumi Plc is
considering selling the 23.8 percent stake held by Indonesia's
Bakrie family in the market for cash, instead of a previous plan
to cancel the shares, The Sunday Telegraph said on Sunday.