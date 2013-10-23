Oct 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Grupo BTG Pactual SA is considering a bid for JPMorgan
Chase & Co's physical commodities unit, a source familiar with
the matter said, a move which would dovetail with the Brazilian
bank's plans to expand heavily into commodities sales and
trading.
* A handful of buyout firms, including Cerberus Capital
Management LP, are exploring a deal for all or part of
supermarket chain Safeway Inc, according to people
familiar with the matter, in what could potentially shape up to
be one of the largest leveraged buyouts since the financial
crisis.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing an agreement worth
close to $6 billion with a group of institutional investors to
settle claims over shoddy mortgage-backed securities issued in
the run-up to the financial crisis, a source familiar with the
talks said.
* The owners of broadcasting masts operator TDF
are reviewing two bids for the group's French unit that fell
short of their 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) expectations, said
several sources involved with the process.
* Italian insurer Generali is looking at
alternatives to the sale of its Swiss private banking business
BSI, including an initial public offering, people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
* Men's Wearhouse is looking to buy dress-shoe
retailer Allen Edmonds, the Wall Street Journal reported,
quoting people familiar with the matter.
* Rabobank could face a near $1 billion fine next
week from British and U.S. regulators looking to settle
allegations that the Dutch lender helped manipulate the Libor
and other benchmark interbank lending rates, the Financial Times
reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.