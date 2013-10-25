Oct 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Boeing Co has secured commitments for around 200 of
its 737 Max aircraft, the upgraded variant of its best-selling
short-haul planes, from multiple Chinese customers, said two
sources familiar with the deals.
* British bank Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to
name Morgan Stanley as the lead underwriter for a
proposed initial public offering of its U.S. subsidiary,
Citizens Financial Group Inc, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* Apax Partners LLP is in advanced talks to acquire medical
cost containment services company One Call Care Management Inc
from Odyssey Investment Partners LLC for more than $2 billion,
three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Gypsum Management and Supply Inc, a privately held maker
of specialty building materials, is exploring a sale that may
fetch more than $600 million, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* China's Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd
has signed a preliminary deal to buy the main China unit of
Suntech Power, two sources close to the matter said on
Friday.
* French retailer Carrefour SA hired two
investment banks to prepare an initial public offering for its
Brazil unit, according to a report published on the website of
business magazine Exame late on Thursday.
* The Russian government may increase the mineral extraction
tax (MET) for state-owned gas producer Gazprom by
almost $4 billion to replenish state coffers, the Kommersant
daily reported on Friday.
* Sinopec Group wants to sell half of its two biggest shale
gas acreages in Canada to spread costs and accelerate their
development, as the Chinese energy company focuses increasingly
on return of investment, an executive said.
* The president and CEO of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group
, Yasuhiro Sato, is likely to survive a scandal
involving loans to members of organised crime syndicates,
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.