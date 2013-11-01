BRIEF-Takung Art Co says unit and Merit Crown entered into extension of loan agreement - SEC Filing
* On April 4, Hongkong Takung, Merit Crown entered extension of loan agreement to extend term of US$ loans through Dec 31, 2017 - SEC Filing
Oct 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* New York-based Ziff Brothers Investments plans to gradually shut down its U.S. hedge fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
* Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, has settled claims with a U.S. government agency over bad mortgages the bank sold ahead of the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* The Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended two traders in its foreign exchange division amid global investigations into the possible manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day forex market, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
* China's Central Huijin Investment Co, the government's main holding firm for state-owned financial companies, is considering merging some of the major Chinese brokerages in which it has controlling stakes directly or indirectly, the official Securities Times said on Friday.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Latin American currencies inched up on Friday after unfavorable weather weighed on U.S. jobs growth in March, which fell short of forecasts for a solid result. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 98,000 jobs, the fewest since last May, after exceeding 200,000 in the two previous months. Economists said that a drop in temperatures and a storm in the Northeast accounted for most of the slowdown in hiring. The unemployment rate fell to a near 10-year low, sugge