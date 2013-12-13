Dec 13 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* German healthcare and chemical conglomerate Bayer AG
will launch a strategic partnership with China's
CITIC Trust next week to market agrochemicals in China, a source
close to the deal told Reuters.
* UK Insurer Legal & General has hired Goldman
Sachs to advise on a possible bid for the general insurance arm
of the Co-operative Group, a source familiar with the process
said.
* Private equity investor Round Hill Capital and other
co-owners of Vitus Immobilien have entered advanced talks to
sell the German property group to Deutsche Annington,
two sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.
* Private equity fund CVC is preparing to divest
Sunrise, Switzerland's second-biggest mobile operator, after
failing to merge it with a peer in 2010, four people familiar
with the matter said.
* Construction material supplier Texas Industries Inc's
owners are exploring a sale of the company and are
working with Citigroup to find a buyer, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
* SAC Capital Advisors LP is considering a revamp of its
business, including scaling back ties with some banks and
renaming itself, as it attempts to emerge from an
insider-trading scandal and forge a new identity, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
* Insurer American International Group is in talks
to sell its jet-leasing finance business to AerCap Holdings NV
, according to reports.
* GMR Infrastructure Ltd has sold its 40 percent
stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gökcen International Airport for
about 220 million euros ($302.58 million) to TAV Airports
Holding Co, as it raises funds to pare debt in the face of
slower economic growth, a person familiar with the development
told Mint. ()
