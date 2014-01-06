Jan 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is nearing a $2 billion settlement with federal authorities to resolve suspicions that the bank ignored signs of Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the case.

* Carlyle Group LP and KKR & Co. are among private-equity funds in talks to acquire Fleury SA, the worst-performing medical-services provider in Brazil last year, in a deal that may total more than 2.9 billion reais ($1.22 billion), Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing three people familiar with the matter. ()

* India's Infosys will separate its new-generation business into a subsidiary, freeing it to focus on large outsourcing contracts, its traditional area of strength, while maintaining interest in an area which could be the future growth engine, The Economic Times reported Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. ()

