stories were reported by media:
* Target Corp and Neiman Marcus are not the only
U.S. retailers whose networks were breached over the holiday
shopping season last year, according to sources familiar with
attacks on other merchants that have yet to be publicly
disclosed. The sources said that they involved retailers with
outlets in malls, but declined to elaborate.
* Airlines have submitted bids seeking to purchase takeoff
and landing rights at Reagan National Airport that American
Airlines Group is required to sell under an agreement
with the U.S. government, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
* Alcatel-Lucent SA is in talks to sell its
enterprise business to potential buyers, including Unify GmbH &
Co. KG, a Gores Group LLC and Siemens AG venture,
Bloomberg reported Sunday, citing three people familiar with the
matter. ()
* Toshiba Corp is in the final stages of buying
around 10 percent of British nuclear power firm NuGen from
French utility GDF Suez SA GSZ.PA, boosting its stake to around
60 percent, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday without
citing sources.
* India's Ahmedabad-based contract research and
manufacturing services player Dishman Pharmaceuticals and
Chemicals Ltd, is looking to sell its China plant to
pare off some debt, the Business Standard reported Sunday,
citing sources in the company. ()
