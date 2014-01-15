Jan 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Nasdaq OMX Group is prepared to walk away from
running the data processor that was at the center of a
three-hour trading halt in August, in a sign of its frustration
with the pace of talks over implementing fixes for the system,
according to documents seen by Reuters.
* Royal Dutch Shell could look to sell $15 billion
worth of assets over the next two years including some North Sea
fields, said a media report on Tuesday, expanding on its
existing guidance that divestments would accelerate this year.
* Wall Street traders may be manipulating a key derivatives
market and front-running Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, hurting the U.S.-owned mortgage giants in the
process, according to an FBI intelligence bulletin reviewed by
Reuters.
* Drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, Actavis Plc and Mylan Inc have all
expressed interest in buying Pfizer Inc's branded
generics business, but no active discussions are going on at
this time, according to three people close to the matter.
* The Spanish government is considering selling part of its
stake in bailed-out Bankia as soon as the first
quarter of this year, official and banking sources said, hoping
to recoup part of the multi-billion euro rescue under favourable
market conditions.
* Swedish utility Vattenfall, which is selling
assets to reduce debts, may have to sell its stake in Polish
energy producer Enea at a big discount, market sources
said.
* The chairman and the chief executive of Italy's Monte dei
Paschi di Siena will remain in their jobs despite
being forced to delay a capital increase by the bank's top
investor, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
* A French-German joint initiative in the energy sector
announced by President Francois Hollande is likely to focus on
renewable energy but is not aimed at forging alliances between
major utilities firms, political and industrial sources said.
* Apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc, under pressure
from investors to sell itself, reached out to at least two
private equity firms as it explores strategic options, Bloomberg
said on Tuesday, citing sources.
* Wells Fargo & Co has called finance executives,
virtual currency experts and U.S. government representatives to
discuss "rules of engagement" with Bitcoin amid concern about
the money laundering risk of the currency, the Financial Times
reported Tuesday, citing persons familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firms Permira and Ardian are considering
listing shares in online travel group Odigeo in Madrid this
year, the Financial Times reported Tuesday, citing sources with
knowledge of the matter.
* Forbes Media, the company known for its namesake magazine
and ranking the world's richest people, has caught the attention
of six different companies including Germany's Axel Springer
, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
* The Attorney General of India has cleared the way for
government to offload its residual stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd
through auction, saying it is no longer a public
sector company, the Economic Times reported Tuesday, citing
official sources. ()
* India's JSW Steel Ltd, Jindal Steel and Power
Ltd and Aditya Birla Group unit Essel Mining and
Industries Ltd are considering the possibility of jointly
bidding for the Indian assets of debt-laden UK steel trader
Stemcor Holdings Ltd, Mint newspaper reported citing two people
familiar with the development. ()
