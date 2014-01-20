Jan 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Dropbox Inc has secured $250 million from a fund managed
by BlackRock Inc and other investors in a new funding
round that values the provider of online storage services at
almost $10 billion, according to two people familiar with the
matter.
* Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is in advanced
discussions to buy South Korea's Oriental Brewery from private
equity owners KKR & Co LP and Affinity Equity Partners
for more than $4.5 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* Hochtief, the German builder controlled by
Spanish group ACS, has received bids for its real
estate unit Aurelis in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion)
deal, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Germany's largest utility E.ON faces a delay to
the planned sale of its Italian business, four people familiar
with the process told Reuters, blaming a depressed climate for
power assets in Europe.
* MOL Global Pte, a Malaysian online payment company owned
by billionaire Vincent Tan, has picked Deutsche Bank AG and
Credit Suisse AG to work on a $300 million U.S. IPO, said a
person with direct knowledge of the plans.
* U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus has bought a
majority stake in a European exchange traded fund provider, in a
deal that will give the asset manager new funds to expand
offerings and grow through acquisitions, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
* Vodafone and BSkyB have held high-level
discussions on how to curb BT's growing reach over the
broadband market, the Sunday Times reported, citing senior
sources.
* Tesco considered a bid for mother and baby
products retailer Mothercare to help reinvigorate its
British hypermarkets, the Sunday Times reported.
* Softbank Corp has entered direct talks with
Deutsche Telekom as it seeks to combine its Sprint
Corp S.N unit with the German company's T-Mobile US,
Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on