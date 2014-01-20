Jan 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Dropbox Inc has secured $250 million from a fund managed by BlackRock Inc and other investors in a new funding round that values the provider of online storage services at almost $10 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Hochtief, the German builder controlled by Spanish group ACS, has received bids for its real estate unit Aurelis in a potential 1 billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Germany's largest utility E.ON faces a delay to the planned sale of its Italian business, four people familiar with the process told Reuters, blaming a depressed climate for power assets in Europe.

* MOL Global Pte, a Malaysian online payment company owned by billionaire Vincent Tan, has picked Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse AG to work on a $300 million U.S. IPO, said a person with direct knowledge of the plans.

* U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus has bought a majority stake in a European exchange traded fund provider, in a deal that will give the asset manager new funds to expand offerings and grow through acquisitions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Vodafone and BSkyB have held high-level discussions on how to curb BT's growing reach over the broadband market, the Sunday Times reported, citing senior sources.

* Tesco considered a bid for mother and baby products retailer Mothercare to help reinvigorate its British hypermarkets, the Sunday Times reported.

* Softbank Corp has entered direct talks with Deutsche Telekom as it seeks to combine its Sprint Corp S.N unit with the German company's T-Mobile US, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

