Jan 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* French utility GDF Suez had takeover approaches
for Canada-based Talisman Energy rebuffed late last
year as it seeks acquisitions worth as much as $10 to $20
billion outside Europe, banking and industrial sources said.
* China's Lenovo Group Ltd has resumed talks to
buy International Business Machines Corp's (IBM) low-end
server unit, a source familiar with the matter said - a purchase
that would bolster its efforts to diversify beyond a shrinking
PC market.
* The main shareholder in Poland's Alumetal plans to list
shares in the aluminium parts maker in Warsaw via an initial
public offering estimated worth between 200-500 million zlotys
$65-$162 million), sources with knowledge of the offer told
Reuters.
* Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, the founder of Zara
owner Inditex, is among the investors eyeing the sale
of property firm Realia RLIA.MC, two sources with knowledge of
the matter said.
* GECAS, the world's largest aircraft leasing company, is
close to placing an order for around 40 Boeing
medium-haul jets, industry sources said on Monday.
* British private equity firm Electra Partners said on
Monday that its funds would take a majority stake in the British
shoemaker Hotter Shoes, the New York Times reported. ()
