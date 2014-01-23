Jan 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Lenovo Group is close to an agreement to buy International Business Machines Corp's low-end server business, according to two people who are familiar with the matter.

* UBS, Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Scotland are being investigated by EU antitrust regulators for suspected rigging of interest rates linked to the Swiss franc, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Loral Space & Communications Inc, which holds a majority stake in Canadian satellite communication services company Telesat Holdings Inc, is exploring a sale, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* Grupo Bimbo, one of the world's largest bread makers, has emerged as the leading candidate to acquire Canada Bread Co Ltd from majority owner Maple Leaf Foods Inc , according to people familiar with the matter.

* German automaker Daimler AG will become the first foreign, non-financial company to issue bonds in China's domestic market, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Dyson Ltd, a maker of vacuum cleaners and bladeless fans, will invest 250 million pounds in its research and development centre, and is aiming to create 3,000 jobs in the UK by 2020, British media reported on Wednesday.

* A plan by Taiwan's Jih Sun Financial Holding Co to buy at least 25 percent of small local life insurer Transglobe Life is running into stiff opposition from Taiwan's financial regulators, the Commercial Times reported on Thursday.

