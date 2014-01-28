Jan 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Airbus Group has told its unions it will shed the equivalent of 5,291 jobs as part of a restructuring of its defence and space activities, with the axe falling most heavily in Germany, a union source told Reuters on Monday.

* Swedish activist investor Cevian has increased its stake in German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp to between 12 and 15 percent, a financial source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring the sale of network security company Blue Coat Systems Inc and is expected to choose Goldman Sachs Group Inc to lead the effort, three sources close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Genstar Capital LLC is exploring a sale of TravelClick Inc, a provider of online reservation systems to the hotel industry that could be valued at more than $800 million, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* EU competition regulators will tell Hutchison Whampoa this week that the $1 billion deal for its 3 Ireland mobile phone business to take over Telefonica's O2 Ireland unit might be problematic unless it offers concessions, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

* Diversified manufacturer United Technologies Corp is weighing options for its Sikorsky helicopter unit, including a potential sale or spinoff, industry publication Defense News reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

* Chinese auto maker BYD Co is expected to pay fines to settle California labor law violations, some involving Chinese workers who helped set up a Lancaster electric bus manufacturing plant, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a lawyer for the company. ()

* Time Warner Cable's board of directors has hired investment bank Centerview to help the company assess the merits of Charter Communications' proposed $61 billion takeover of the United States' second-largest cable operator, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources. ()

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on