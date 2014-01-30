US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies on earnings
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record, as a round of solid earnings led by American Express pushed equities higher.
Jan 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Google is close to settling a three-year European antitrust probe with "much better" concessions to allay concerns over blocking rivals such as Microsoft from internet search results, two sources said on Wednesday.
* AT&T Inc remains interested in a potential acquisition of Vodafone Group even after giving up the option to bid for the UK carrier for six months, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()
* Greece's biggest lender National Bank plans to shed its private equity business to boost its capital, three banking sources told Reuters.
* State Bank of India raised $1.2 billion through a share sale, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters, falling short of its $1.5 billion target and clouding the outlook for equity offerings by other banks in a slowing economy.
* European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners is nearing a deal to invest in antivirus software developer Avast Software, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. CVC is set to take a significant minority stake that would value Prague-based Avast at roughly $1 billion including debt, the people said. ()
* Cable group Altice has narrowed the price range for its planned stock market debut to around the middle of the original range, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.
* Russian hypermarket chain Lenta may proceed with a planned London share listing as early as next week, sources said, that could value the retailer at $5 billion and deliver a big return for its backers including U.S. private equity firm TPG.
* Indian billionaire Ajay Piramal's plan to buy 20 percent stake in Shriram Capital, the holding company for the group's financial services businesses, has hit a hurdle as stakeholders and the buyer are yet to agree on the quantum of stake that the Mumbai-based firm could own, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the development. ()
* Honda Motor said it aims to boost its two-wheeler sales in India by 20% to 6 million units, including exports, in current FY ending March - Nikkei