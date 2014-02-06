Feb 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Citi sold five million shares in British temporary power
provider Aggreko at 1,535 pence ($2,500) each in a
placement carried out on behalf of an unnamed institutional
investor, a source with knowledge of the deal said.
* Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase has entered into
exclusive talks with trading house Mercuria to sell its physical
commodities division, two sources familiar with the situation
told Reuters.
* Tele2, which lost a December auction for the
mobile spectrum it needs to run its Norwegian network, is in
deal talks with the winner, Access Industries, in a bid to
salvage its local operation, said four people familiar with the
matter.
* Spanish phone company Telefonica is in talks to
buy Mexico's third-largest cellphone company, Iusacell,
according to media reports on Wednesday.
* The German government is considering a sale of shares in
Deutsche Telekom to cash in on the stock's 45 percent
rise over the past 12 months, two people familiar with the
matter said.
* Ben Lawsky, New York's superintendent of financial
services, has demanded documents from more than a dozen banks
related to foreign exchange trading, as a global probe into
possible market manipulation widens. The banks include Deutsche
Bank, Goldman Sachs, Lloyds, Royal
Bank of Scotland, and Standard Chartered, the
Financial Times reported, citing one person familiar with the
matter. ()
* India's Jubilant FoodWorks is considering sale
of its chemicals business, Jubilant Life Sciences to
reduce debt, the Economic Times reported, citing two people
familiar with the development. ()
* Videocon Industries may exit its Indonesian oil
and gas asset if it gets an attractive price, the Business Line
reported, quoting company's managing director , Rajkumar
Dhoot.()
* SoftBank Corp's billionaire founder Masayoshi Son
and Sprint Corp chief executive officer Dan Hesse plan to
decide in the next few weeks whether to move ahead on a bid for
T-Mobile US after speaking with U.S. regulators, the
Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter. ()
